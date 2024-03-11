Rob Dillingham named SEC Sixth Man of the Year

LEX 18 — Coming off the bench never seemed to bother Rob Dillingham. Kentucky's freshman guard found his role among one of the most-talented backcourts in all of college basketball this season, and he thrived in that role.

For his incredible contributions off the bench, Dillingham has been named the SEC's Sixth Man of the Year.

The Hickory, North Carolina native finished his rookie regular season averaging 15 points per game, to go along with 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steal per night. He shot 48 percent from the field and 44.5 percent from deep, but he became known for his ability to take over a game at a moment's notice.

He did it well and he did it often.

Dillingham scored 20 points or more in 20 games this season, and he reached double-figure scoring 25 times. He's averaging 8.3 points per game in the second half, while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 80 percent from the charity stripe after halftime.

Against UK's seven ranked opponents this season, Dillingham is averaging 17.1 points per game and 3.9 assists. He connected on 60 percent of his shots from 3-point range and averaged 2.6 made 3s per game in those ranked contests.

His 15 points per game ranks second on the team, trailing only All-SEC First-Teamer, Anonio Reeves. Dillingham's points per game off the bench are the most among all players in the SEC and the most by any true freshman off the bench this season.

Dillingham is the fifth UK player under John Calipari to take home SEC Sixth Man of the Year distinction. He joins Darius Miller (2012), Kyle Wiltjer (2013), Devin Booker (2015) and Reeves (2023) as winners.

On this year's list of SEC honors, Dillingham's joined by fellow-freshman guard, Reed Sheppard, who claimed the league's Freshman of the Year nod. The duo was also placed on the All-SEC Second Team and the All-SEC Freshman team, where they were joined by DJ Wagner.

Dillingham and the rest of the Wildcats will be back in action this Friday at 7 p.m. for their first taste of post-season play. The No. 2 seed Cats will play the winner of Texas A&M/Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.

