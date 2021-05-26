Rob Williams Quarterback "Guru" working with UK QB's

LEX18 — Canadian kinesiologist and quarterbacks coach Rob Williams has been working with Kentucky Football QB's Will Levis and Beau Allen this offseason to improve their throwing motion and power.
Education over instruction. @BeauAllen11 #quarterback #kinesiology pic.twitter.com/WPmHkFQ1L6— Rob Williams (@SportcorePro) May 24, 2021
Williams, who owns SPORTCORE Performance has over twenty years of experience as a kinesiologist, Medical Exercise Specialist and Movement Coach. He's using that experience now to optimize throwing motion for quarterbacks.
Deep doesn’t mean long and slow. @will_levis #trajectory #quarterback #kinesiology pic.twitter.com/VA9C2A4FSg— Rob Williams (@SportcorePro) May 22, 2021