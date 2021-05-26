Watch
Rob Williams Quarterback "Guru" working with UK QB's

Will Levis and Beau Allen working out over facetime
Rob Williams Sportcore.
Beau Allen with Rob Williams
Posted at 8:05 PM, May 25, 2021
LEX18 — Canadian kinesiologist and quarterbacks coach Rob Williams has been working with Kentucky Football QB's Will Levis and Beau Allen this offseason to improve their throwing motion and power.

Williams, who owns SPORTCORE Performance has over twenty years of experience as a kinesiologist, Medical Exercise Specialist and Movement Coach. He's using that experience now to optimize throwing motion for quarterbacks.

