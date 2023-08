COLUMBIA, SC. (LEX 18) — Finnish DJ and record producer Darude will perform ahead of the University of Kentucky's football game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Darude will perform a one-hour set in Gamecock Village before USC plays the Wildcats at Williams-Brice Stadium.

More information, including a timeline for the event, will be released once a game time is finalized.

UK will face South Carolina on November 18. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.