Save a seat for Joe: Honoring Coach Joe B. Hall

At Wheeler Pharmacy in Lexington, Joe B. Hall was more than a customer or a coach. He was a friend.

BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis has the story of how Wheeler's regulars are paying tribute and holding a seat for the late Kentucky men's basketball coach, who died last Saturday at age 93.

In lieu of flowers, Hall's family has asked donations be made to the following organizations: