Scoop and Score! Anwar Stewart relives his game-shifting touchdown against Alabama

With Kentucky battling the Crimson Tide in a tightly contested game, Anwar Stewart scooped up a blocked Alabama field goal attempt and raced down the sideline for a touchdown. The dramatic score provided a major momentum swing and energized a Kentucky team that went on to secure the upset.

The play remains one of the most memorable moments from Kentucky's 1997 season and helped lay the foundation for the future under head coach Hal Mumme. Now Kentucky's defensive line coach, Stewart hopes his play can inspire his players to another upset victory over Alabama on Saturday.

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