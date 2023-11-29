Scott Woodward out as Kentucky wide receiver coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — The University of Kentucky has confirmed Scott Woodward's contract has not been renewed with the Kentucky Football team.

Woodward has been the wide receiver coach since 2021.

During the 2023 season, the wide receivers group had 195 catches for 2,445 yards and 23 touchdowns.

