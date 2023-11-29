Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Scott Woodward out as Kentucky wide receiver coach

231014 Missouri_JN13.jpg
Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
Kentucky falls to Missouri 38-21.
231014 Missouri_JN13.jpg
Posted at 2:33 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 14:33:17-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — The University of Kentucky has confirmed Scott Woodward's contract has not been renewed with the Kentucky Football team.

Woodward has been the wide receiver coach since 2021.

During the 2023 season, the wide receivers group had 195 catches for 2,445 yards and 23 touchdowns.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18