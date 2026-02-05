SEC Announces 2024-25 Revenue Distribution

The Southeastern Conference has announced a record $1.03 billion in revenue distributed among its 16 universities for the 2024-25 fiscal year, up more than $200 million from last year.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said, “The SEC’s annual revenue sharing allows member universities to support elite athletics programs, including sustained and meaningful investment in women’s and Olympic sports that enhances opportunities and strengthens resources, while advancing the academic and athletic aspirations of thousands of student-athletes.”

He added, “As college athletics continues to undergo significant change, SEC universities are well positioned to deliver new financial benefits for student-athletes while continuing to offer a transformative, life-changing college experience, including debt-free education and comprehensive support in coaching, training, academics, healthcare, mental wellness, nutrition, life skills, and post-eligibility medical coverage.”

The average distribution for schools with full participation was $72.4 million, $18.6 million higher than the previous year. New members Oklahoma and Texas, joining in July 2024, received allocations tied to their playoff and bowl activity. The overall sum includes $37.4 million kept by schools taking part in the College Football Playoff and bowls, with revenue generated from TV contracts, postseason events, and NCAA championships.

