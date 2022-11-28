SEC announces future basketball challenges with ACC

BIRMINGHAM, Al. — The Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, and ESPN announced the formation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for men's and women's basketball, which will begin as part of the 2023-24 season.

ACC and SEC teams will square off as part of the annual Challenge, one in men's basketball and one in women's basketball.

Each of the 28 games (30 starting in 2025-26) will be carried on an ESPN platform and each conference will host an equal number of home games. Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.

The creation of the ACC/SEC Challenge marks the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which ESPN established with the two conferences in 1999 as a first-of-its-kind event.

For SEC men's basketball, the onset of the challenge with the ACC brings to an end a challenge with the Big 12 that began in the 2013-14 season. The 10th SEC-Big 12 Challenge will take place January 28, 2023. SEC women's basketball conducted a challenge with the Big 12 from 2014 to 2021.