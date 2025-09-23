SEC Announces UK Football Opponents for 2026-2029

LEX 18 — Football schedules will look vastly different across the Southeastern Conference beginning in 2026, and the Kentucky Wildcats can now prepare accordingly. The league has released each SEC program's conference opponents for the next four seasons, as the conference prepares to shift into a nine-conference game model.

For the Wildcats, that means annual matchups with Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. These opponents were selected based on traditional rivalries, competitive fairness and geography, according to the SEC.

The four-year schedule ensures every school will play every other SEC school at least once every two years, and every opponent home and away over a four-year period.

I reached out to UK for an official statement from Mitch Barnhart on the SEC moving to a 9-game schedule.



In it, he mentions embracing the challenge head on, “while maintaining our historical rivalries”



Here it is in its entirety #BBN pic.twitter.com/DjvVxUl1bq — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) August 21, 2025

In 2026, Kentucky's opponents are as follows, with asterisk notating the annual opponents:

HOME GAMES: Florida*, Alabama, LSU, Vanderbilt

AWAY GAMES: South Carolina*, Tennessee*, Missouri, Texas A&M, Oklahoma

In 2027, Kentucky's opponents are as follows:

HOME GAMES: South Carolina*, Tennessee*, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State

AWAY GAMES: Florida*, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas

🚨 Beginning in 2026, #SECFB will play a 9-game conference schedule.



Tomorrow night at 7 PM ET on @SECNetwork, we reveal four seasons of opponents for every team.



Everything you need to know before then → https://t.co/GYWSVf88aO pic.twitter.com/TzRLHYofyl — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 22, 2025

In 2028, Kentucky's opponents are as follows:

HOME GAMES: Florida*, Missouri, Texas A&M, Oklahoma

AWAY GAMES: South Carolina*, Tennessee*, Alabama, LSU, Vanderbilt

In 2029, Kentucky's opponents are as follows:

HOME GAMES: South Carolina*, Tennessee*, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas

AWAY GAMES: Florida*, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.