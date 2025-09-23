Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SEC Announces UK Football Opponents for 2026-2029

Wildcats to play Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee annually
kroger field fans football
Photo By Barry Westerman | UK Athletics
Kroger Field.
Posted

LEX 18 — Football schedules will look vastly different across the Southeastern Conference beginning in 2026, and the Kentucky Wildcats can now prepare accordingly. The league has released each SEC program's conference opponents for the next four seasons, as the conference prepares to shift into a nine-conference game model.

For the Wildcats, that means annual matchups with Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. These opponents were selected based on traditional rivalries, competitive fairness and geography, according to the SEC.

The four-year schedule ensures every school will play every other SEC school at least once every two years, and every opponent home and away over a four-year period.

In 2026, Kentucky's opponents are as follows, with asterisk notating the annual opponents:

HOME GAMES: Florida*, Alabama, LSU, Vanderbilt
AWAY GAMES: South Carolina*, Tennessee*, Missouri, Texas A&M, Oklahoma

In 2027, Kentucky's opponents are as follows:

HOME GAMES: South Carolina*, Tennessee*, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State
AWAY GAMES: Florida*, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas

In 2028, Kentucky's opponents are as follows:

HOME GAMES: Florida*, Missouri, Texas A&M, Oklahoma
AWAY GAMES: South Carolina*, Tennessee*, Alabama, LSU, Vanderbilt

In 2029, Kentucky's opponents are as follows:

HOME GAMES: South Carolina*, Tennessee*, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas
AWAY GAMES: Florida*, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State

