SEC Basketball Tipoff: BBN Tonight (10-18-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 18, 2023
SEC Basketball Tipoff! 10-18-23
Brooklyn Deleye and Craig Skinner talk SEC Win Streak 10-18-23
Bret Lundgaard's First Win as Swim and Dive Head Coach! 10-18-23

The SEC Basketball Tipoff event in Birmingham, AL, started today; hear what Coach Calipari had to say to the league's media.

Kinsey Lee sits down with Kentucky Volleyball's head coach Craig Skinner and super freshman Brooklyn Deleye, who has won three straight SEC weekly honors!

