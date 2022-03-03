SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Single-Session Tickets on sale Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Al. — A limited number of single session SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, March 4.

Tickets can be purchased on the ticket page at Southeastern Conference (secsports.com) or Ticketmaster: Buy Verified Tickets for Concerts, Sports, Theater and Events.

Single session tickets are $15 for Wednesday’s first round, $20 for each session of Thursday’s second round, $55 each session of Friday’s quarterfinals, $70 for the semifinals on Saturday and $65 for Sunday’s championship. All available tickets are located in the terrace level.

All-session tickets are available for $300 and $250 and provide admission to all 13 games and seven sessions.

The SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place March 9-13, at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla.