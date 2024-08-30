SEC Nation coming to week 2 UK game against South Carolina

SEC Nation Presented by Dr. Pepper, the SEC’s weekly, traveling pre-game show will be on site for Kentucky’s game against South Carolina in week two.

The show will be set up in the Kroger Field orange lot announced UK Athletics in a press release. The lot is also the home to The Paul Finebaum Show.

SEC Nation will air live from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 7. Kentucky will kick off against South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. Host Laura Rutledge is joined weekly by Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper, and Paul Finebaum, breaking down SEC football action weekly.

Parking pass patrol in the orange lot will end starting at 1 p.m. on Friday to allow fans to park without a permit.

Fans are encouraged to park in their permitted lot on Saturday before coming to the show and familiarize themselves with non-permitted parking.