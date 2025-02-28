Senior Spotlights: Kentucky Men's Basketball 2024-25

Although they've had only a year in Lexington, this year's Kentucky men's basketball senior class will be card-carrying members of Big Blue Nation for life, holding a special place in the hearts of the fan base as Mark Pope's first group of Wildcats.

There are seven seniors who will be recognized during Tuesday's senior night game between Kentucky and LSU. Before they run through the banner and play their final game at Rupp Arena, learn about the legacy of each player from those most-impacted: you. Big Blue Nation.

Each story will be added in the order it airs on BBN Tonight:

Amari Williams: One Big Impact

Williams has earned both admiration and appreciation from Big Blue Nation, including that of one fifth-grade fan. Meet Ryder Nash, the Amari Williams of Stonewall Elementary School.

Ansley Almonor: Leap of Faith

Almonor left Fairleigh Dickinson after three seasons, taking a leap of faith that landed him in Lexington and the hearts of Big Blue Nation.

Lamont Butler: Boone's #1

Boone Studer fell in love with Kentucky basketball at a young age, but getting his #1 jersey signed by #1 himself officially makes Lamont Butler his favorite.

Kerr Kriisa: Shoot Your Shot

Kriisa's fiery personality and a penchant for trash talk cemented his place in BBN's collective heart, but it was his humility and kindness that caught the attention of the Horn family during the team's trip to Texas. Meet Zac, watch him get up a few shots, and see why attitude is everything.

