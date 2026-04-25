Seth McGowan Drafted by Colts

The Indianapolis Colts selected Kentucky running back Seth McGowan with the 237th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, marking the second Wildcat taken by Indianapolis this year after offensive lineman Jalen Farmer went in the fourth round.

DRAFTED: Seth McGowan joins Jalen Farmer in Indy! pic.twitter.com/zizpP5OJZc — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) April 25, 2026

McGowan, who stands 6-foot and weighs 223 pounds, rushed for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns across 11 games during his 2025 season with Kentucky.

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