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Seth McGowan Drafted by Colts

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UK Athletics / LEX 18
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The Indianapolis Colts selected Kentucky running back Seth McGowan with the 237th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, marking the second Wildcat taken by Indianapolis this year after offensive lineman Jalen Farmer went in the fourth round.

McGowan, who stands 6-foot and weighs 223 pounds, rushed for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns across 11 games during his 2025 season with Kentucky.

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