SIGNED: Clara Silva signs with Kentucky Women's Basketball

UK Athletics
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 18, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Women's Basketball team announced the addition of 6'7" canter Clara Silva Thursday afternoon.

Silva was originally a Virginia Tech commit but flipped her commitment to join head coach Kenny Brooks in blue.

The Faro, Portugal, native joins Lexi Blue in the class of 2024 high school commits that flipped to Kentucky.

