SIGNED: Clara Silva signs with Kentucky Women's Basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Women's Basketball team announced the addition of 6'7" canter Clara Silva Thursday afternoon.

Silva was originally a Virginia Tech commit but flipped her commitment to join head coach Kenny Brooks in blue.

The Faro, Portugal, native joins Lexi Blue in the class of 2024 high school commits that flipped to Kentucky.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.