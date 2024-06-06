Single-game tickets sold out for Lexington Super Regional at Kentucky Proud Park

Watch Now
Wildcats Open Kentucky Proud Park With Feel-Good Win
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Single-game tickets for the Lexington Super Regional at Kentucky Proud Park featuring No. 2 Kentucky and No. 15 Oregon State are sold out.

UK baseball encourages fans to purchase verified resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

