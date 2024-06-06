Single-game tickets sold out for Lexington Super Regional at Kentucky Proud Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Single-game tickets for the Lexington Super Regional at Kentucky Proud Park featuring No. 2 Kentucky and No. 15 Oregon State are sold out.
UK baseball encourages fans to purchase verified resale tickets through Ticketmaster.
BBN, you are incredible.— Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 6, 2024
We are sold out, thus no single game sales this morning. Fans are encouraged to purchase verified resale thru Ticketmaster. Limited number of student tickets will be available on gameday to UK Students at the LF gate who present their student ID. “