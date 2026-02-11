Six Kentucky Wildcats receive NFL Combine invitations

Six Kentucky Wildcats football players have received invitations to the 2026 NFL Combine, giving the program strong representation at one of the most important pre-draft events.

Running back Seth McGowan and wide receiver Kendrick Law will represent the skill positions for Kentucky. The Wildcats will also have four players from the trenches attending the combine.

Offensive linemen Josh Braun, Jager Burton and Jalen Farmer earned invitations, along with defensive lineman David Gusta.

A total of 319 prospects have been invited to attend this year's combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2.

The NFL Combine allows college players to showcase their athletic abilities and football skills in front of NFL scouts, coaches and executives ahead of the NFL Draft. You can view a full list of invitees HERE.

