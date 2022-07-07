Six Kentucky Wildcats have been inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame. Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis unveiled the selections on Thursday's episode of BBN Tonight along with Kentucky Athletics Director, Mitch Barnhart.

Keenan Burton was one of the best wide receivers and kickoff returners in UK football history. He finished his career second in program history in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and fourth in school history in pass receptions.

BBN Tonight

He was also a three-time All-SEC honoree, and Burton was on multiple academic and community-service related teams throughout his college career. His contributions helped the UK football team win the Music City Bowl in both 2006 and '07.

Dezerea Bryant was a star with the UK track and field team, bringing home two NCAA Championship titles in the 200 meter dash. Byrant was a 5-time NCAA medalist, a 9-time All-American, and she previously held the NCAA outdoor record in the 200m race with a time of 22.18.

BBN Tonight

After going pro, Bryant continued to dominate, winning the 2019 U.S. Championship title in the 200 meter dash and running in the winning 4x100 meter race at the 2019 World Relays.

UK Athletics

Derek Bryant was the first African American baseball player in UK Athletics history, and he finished his Kentucky career as a 2-time All-SEC honoree, with a career batting average of .369.

BBN Tonight

The Henry Clay High School alumni was drafted by the Oakland A's in 1973, where he played until 1981. After that, Bryant moved to the Mexican Professional League, as a player and a manager. He is also a member of that league's Hall of Fame.

Kelsey Nunley-Moore pitched Kentucky softball to its appearance in the Women's College World Series in 2014, and she remains UK's record holder in appearances, innings pitched, ERA, wins and saves.

Photo by Britney Howard | UK Athletics Kelsey Nunley The University of Kentucky softball team defeats Missouri 3-2 on Sunday, April 17, 2016 at the Cliff Hagan Stadium. Photo by Britney Howard | UK Athletics

In 2016, Nunley-Moore was named a First-team All-American and the SEC Pitcher of the Year, all on her way to becoming the highest draft pick in program history. She was selected fifth overall by the USSSA Pride. Nunley-Moore continues to be involved in the sport as a high school coach.

BBN Tonight

Mike Lyden was the UK diving coach from 1993 to 2008. He was the NCAA's women's diving coach of the year in 1996 and was the SEC's diving coach of the year a remarkable 12 times throughout his career.

Lyden coached 12 wildcats to 49 All-America selections, including: Kentucky's first diving All-American, Tina Johnson, UK's first single-season, 3-time All-American, Clayton Moss, and the program's first national champion, Taryn Ignacio. Under Coach Lyden's watch, Kentucky's women divers sweep the SEC championships in 2005, winning on all three boards in unprecedented fashion.

BBN Tonight

Lyden passed away in 2008 at the age of 51. For his "call to the hall," AD Mitch Barnhart talked with Lyden's wife, Emily.

Jim Andrews helped lead the UK men's basketball team to SEC Championships all three years he was on the varsity team, 1970-73, when freshmen were ineligible.

UK Athletics

Those teams also made three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament, where they advanced to the Elite Eight, twice.

Andrews is the most-recent Wildcat to average 20 points and ten rebounds per game over two full seasons - only three other Cats have ever done that: Dan Issel, Cotton Nash and Cliff Hagan.

BBN TONIGHT

Andrews's 43 career double-doubles rank third in program history.

The new Hall of Famers will be officially inducted during "Hall of Fame weekend" Nov. 10-12.

For the latest on the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18 News.