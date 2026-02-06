SNEAK PEEK: UK Football Super Bowl commercial

Kentucky football will air its annual Super Bowl commercial Sunday on LEX 18 during halftime of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. In the teaser first seen on BBN Tonight, you can see images of head coach Will Stein taking in images of Saturdays at Kroger Field in front of a giant screen.

The game will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Seahawks (14-3) are favored by 4.5 points and will be led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who has experienced a career renaissance after signing with Seattle following Geno Smith's trade to Las Vegas. The Patriots (14-3), under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, are seeking their seventh Super Bowl title, which would break their tie with Pittsburgh for the most in NFL history. At 23, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will become the second-youngest quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.

The halftime show will feature three-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny, making history as the first Latin male artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime performance. Bay Area natives Green Day will perform during the opening ceremony.

Super Bowl coverage begins on LEX 18 from noon to 1 p.m. ET with "Road to the Super Bowl," followed by five hours of Super Bowl LX pregame coverage.

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.

