NEW YORK CITY (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, the State Farm Champions Classic announced that it will return to New York City on November 18, 2025, to celebrate 15 years.

The matchups will feature Kentucky versus Michigan State and Kansas versus Duke at Madison Square Garden.

Game times will be released in the summer of 2025, followed by ticket sales in September 2025.

For more information or to sign up for first access to tickets, go to: Ticket Pre-Sale Sign Up - ESPN Events.