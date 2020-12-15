Stoops announces former Rams' assistant QB coach Liam Coen as new offensive coordinator, QB coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Liam Coen has been named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky, head coach Mark Stoops announced Tuesday.

Coen spent the last three years with the Los Angeles Rams, 2018 and ‘19 as the assistant wide receivers coach before being named assistant quarterbacks coach prior to the 2020 season.

“I am very impressed with Liam’s depth of knowledge and detail of coaching that he has obtained as an NFL and college coach,” Stoops said. “He will bring an exciting style of football, attacking all areas of the field, a style that will be exciting for players to play and for fans to watch.”

“It is an honor to be named offensive coordinator for the University of Kentucky,” said Coen. “I want to thank Coach Stoops for this incredible opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Big Blue Nation and can’t wait to get to Lexington and get to work!”

In 2019, Coen helped LA's receiving unit produce two receivers with over 1,000 receiving yards for the second-consecutive season, a feat that had not been accomplished since a streak of four seasons from 1999-2002. Wide receiver Robert Woods posted his second-consecutive 1,000-yard season, finishing with 1,134, while Cooper Kupp tallied his first 1,000-yard season, leading the team with 1,161 receiving yards.

"Liam is a great communicator, coach and leader of men,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay. “He will do great in leading the way for what will be a fun and exciting offense that will accentuate the players’ skill sets.”

Coen spent the 2016-17 seasons serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Maine. Coen was the signal-caller for Maine for two years and was instrumental in quarterback Dan Collins’ emergence in 2016, who went on to sign with the Buffalo Bills and eventually played for Ottawa in the Canadian Football League.

Under Coen in 2017, the Black Bears had the fourth-best scoring offense in the Colonial Athletic Association, which was spearheaded by running back Josh Mack who led the FCS in rush yards per game. Mack rushed for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and 133.5 rushing yards per game during the 2017 campaign. As a unit, the Black Bears averaged 24.6 points and 388.4 total yards per game during the 2017 season, after putting up 22.3 points and 357.6 total yards per contest in 2016.

Prior to his time at Maine, Coen spent the 2014-15 season as the pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at his alma mater, the University of Massachusetts. He mentored First-Team All-Mid-American Conference quarterback Blake Frohnapfel, who signed NFL contracts with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

He also served as the quarterbacks coach at Brown University in 2010 and from 2012-13 and as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Rhode Island in 2011. During the 2010 season at Brown, Coen helped lead the Bears to the Ivy League's top passing game, averaging 244.3 yards. His quarterback, Kyle Newhall-Caballero, eventually signed with the Oakland Raiders. In 2011 at Rhode Island, his first and second-string quarterbacks both ranked in the top 10 in the Colonial Athletic Association in total offense.

Coen is a native of Newport, Rhode Island. As a senior in high school, Liam was named Gatorade Player of the Year and was an All-State selection as a quarterback at La Salle Academy in Providence. He went on to an illustrious career at UMass as a four-year starter at quarterback from 2005-08. He set nearly every career UMass passing record, including most yards gained (11,031), highest passing efficiency (152.92), completion percentage (63.9), completions (830) and touchdowns (90).

In 2006 and 2007, Coen led the Minutemen to conference championships and guided UMass to an FCS national runner-up finish in ‘06. During his career, he was honored with the Harry Agganis/Harold Zimman Award as the Outstanding Senior in New England Football. A two-time Walter Payton Award candidate, he earned All-CAA Second-Team honors in 2008.

Coen, 35, earned his bachelor's degree in communications from UMass in 2008.

Following his time at UMass, Coen played quarterback with the Alabama Vipers of the Arena Football League in 2009.

The announcement of his addition to the UK staff wraps up just over a week-long search to fill the position after the program parted ways with former offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and co-offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw.