Stoops taps South Carolina's Eric Wolford as new offensive line coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eric Wolford will be the University of Kentucky's new offensive line coach, head football coach Mark Stoops announced Thursday.

Wolford spent the previous four seasons as South Carolina's offensive line coach. He comes to the Bluegrass with 25 years of coaching experience, including two in the NFL.

"I'm honored to have Eric Wolford join our staff," Stoops said. "I've known Eric and worked with Eric for a long time. I knew it would take a special person to fill this role and we found the best candidate. I know what we are getting with Eric Wolford and he will continue to build on the legacy that John Schlarman started. He's intense, he's detailed but he also has the unique ability to connect with people."

"I'm excited to come to Kentucky as the offensive line coach," Wolford said. "I've known Mark Stoops a long time and I've been very impressed with how he’s built his program. I've had a front row seat, playing against Kentucky the last four years, and Kentucky is blue collar, they are tough, they have pride, they have attitude, and they have discipline. His strength coaches, Mark Hill and Corey Edmond, have done a great job in developing players and in recruiting, his staff has done a wonderful job of going out and finding players who can play in the SEC and at a high level."

In 2019, the offensive line helped five different running backs rush for more than 100 yards in a game.

Off the field, Wolford was named a top-25 recruiter by Rivals following the 2018 February signing date.

Before coming back to Carolina, Wolford spent the previous two seasons (2015-16) in the NFL as the San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach.