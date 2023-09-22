Thank you, TK: meet Tom Kalinowski (9-21-23)

Tom Kalinowski started as a student manager for the Kentucky football team in 1974 , and he hasn't missed a game since. Maggie Davis features UK's equipment manager as he works his 50th year with the Cats.

Kalinowski didn't earn that longevity by skipping over the details.

"50 seasons I think is more appropriate," he says. "It's 50 seasons, not 50 years yet."

Throughout his career with the Cats, Kalinowski - TK, as he's known around the facility - has worked with more than one thousand players, dozens of student managers and staffers, and a remarkable eight head coaches.

Hes the best love TK. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) September 21, 2023

"And I love every one of them," TK said of previous and current administrations. "They had the confidence in me to continue with the job. You know, I had to prove myself. Just because I was here doesn’t mean anything. You have to go in day to day and prove yourself. And I think I did that. I'm still doing that, I hope!"

As much as he loves the program as a whole, TK emphasizes it's his love for the people involved with the University of Kentucky and throughout the Lexington community that have kept him here over the years, despite other career opportunities.

BBN Tonight

"That’s really one of the reasons why I’m still here - the people."

One coach, in particular, makes TK beam with pride.

"Can't say enough about Coach Stoops. What a man, what a man," TK tells Davis with a smile. "The all-time winningest coach. That's one thing I can say: I've worked with the all-time winningest coach at the University of Kentucky, and that's pretty special to me."

You think you have a long work day!? This man hasn't missed a game since he joined @UKFootball as a student manager in 1974... 500 straight games!!



"Thank you, TK" is coming up tonight at 7:30 on @BBNTonight 🏈 pic.twitter.com/fxAN9BfqaG — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) September 21, 2023

TK takes Davis and LEX 18 photojournalist Cameron Varner around the football facility on a Friday evening, while his crew gets everything spick and span for the following day's football game.

Check out their meticulous, weekly process, hear more about TK's path from student manager to head equipment manager, and learn why an eight hour day sometimes feels like a vacation.

"An early day is 11, 11.5 hours. A late day, 12.5 to 13."

The words that make it all worth it?

"I love when they say: 'Thank you, TK.' That's what makes my day - a "thank you, TK.'"