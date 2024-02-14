The Basketball Tournament coming to Lexington for first time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — The Basketball Tournament is coming to Rupp Arena for the first time in July 2024.

According to a press release, regionals will be headlined by the Kentucky alumni team La Familia. The roster will feature former Wildcats guard and 11-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe.

🔵BACK IN BIG BLUE🔵



A @KentuckyMBB alumni team (@LaFamiliaTBT) led by Eric Bledsoe, will not only play in TBT this summer but WE ARE BRINGING TBT TO RUPP ARENA‼️



We’ll see how crazy BBN truly is, July 19-24 in Lexington!



🎟️Waitlist for La Familia - https://t.co/bddggDbxtL pic.twitter.com/94wwDU622I — TBT (@thetournament) February 14, 2024

La Familia is organized by general manager Twany Beckham, who played at Kentucky from 2011-13.

Beckham will be on BBN Tonight with more information about the tournament.

The UK alumni team will be joined by seven other teams competing for the $1 million prize.

The games will be played at Rupp Arena from July 19-24.

To get on the waitlist for tickets, go to thetournament.com/tbt/tickets/.

Coaching and roster announcements will be made on their social media pages @LaFamiliaTBT.