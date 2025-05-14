The Happiest Man and Mom in Baseball: Devin Burkes and Denise Woodall

Devin Burkes is one of the most-beloved Wildcats in Kentucky baseball history. Throughout his five seasons with the program, he's been nicknamed everything from "the heart and soul of the Bat Cats" to "the happiest man in college baseball."

Now, meet the happiest mom in the game: his mom, Denise Woodall.

"He gives me millions of reasons to be proud," Woodall told BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis ahead of her son's senior day. "But my most-proud moment is to be able to call him my son."

They've been together through it all, as Devin grew from a four-year-old Florida boy who loved the game, to a 10-year-old budding baseball star who had to have cranial facial surgery.

Then, Devin became a catcher who promised to not play contact sports, a high schooler who committed to the Wildcats while still on his visit, a freshman asked to redshirt and now, finally, a senior who's impact has been immeasurable.

"I tell Devin: nothing is given. We live by that: nothing is given," Woodall said. "You have to work."

"He's loyal. He's very, very loyal," Woodall says of her son. "He came to play for the state of Kentucky, as well as the university."

