The Making of an SEC Setter: Kassie O'Brien

Despite playing a position with few stats and fewer accolades, Kentucky volleyball setter Kassie O’Brien has picked up her third SEC weekly honor in as many weeks.

Head to the film room with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis to meet the freshman who's setting the tone and the coach who’s helping her raise the bar, associate head coach Kyle Luongo.

