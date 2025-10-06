Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Making of an SEC Setter: Kassie O'Brien

Head to the film room to meet the freshman who's setting the tone and the assistant coach who’s helping her raise the bar.
Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Kassie O’Brien. Kentucky sweeps South Carolina 3-0.
Despite playing a position with few stats and fewer accolades, Kentucky volleyball setter Kassie O’Brien has picked up her third SEC weekly honor in as many weeks.

Head to the film room with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis to meet the freshman who's setting the tone and the coach who’s helping her raise the bar, associate head coach Kyle Luongo.

