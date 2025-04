The Man of Many Names: Meet Patrick Herrera

Kentucky baseball senior Patrick Herrera is also known as: Patty Pics, Patty Fits and.. Patty Rivalry!

He sits down with BBN Tonight anchor, Maggie Davis to talk about his away-from-the-game hobbies, how they came to be, and why BBN should once again pack Kentucky Proud Park this weekend. It's Patty's Pitch!

BBN Tonight

For more on the Bat Cats and all things UK Athletics, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.