"The sky's the limit" for JJ Weaver

JJ Weaver: "the sky's the limit for me"

Outside linebacker JJ Weaver is back - and healthy - for his junior season with the Kentucky football team. He sat down with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis to preview the spring game and the season.

They talk about Weaver's off-season goals, how he's (still) progressing after his 2020 ACL injury, who he's mentoring in the linebacker room, how defensive coordinator Brad White has become a father-figure in his life, and what he wants the BBN to see this Saturday in the blue-white game.