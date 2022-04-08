Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

"The sky's the limit" for JJ Weaver

Kentucky's outside linebacker sits down with Maggie Davis for BBN Tonight
JJ WEAVER
Elliott Hess | UK ATHLETICS
J.J. Weaver. Spring practice. Photo by Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
JJ WEAVER
Posted at 7:59 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 19:59:57-04
JJ Weaver: "the sky's the limit for me"

Outside linebacker JJ Weaver is back - and healthy - for his junior season with the Kentucky football team. He sat down with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis to preview the spring game and the season.

They talk about Weaver's off-season goals, how he's (still) progressing after his 2020 ACL injury, who he's mentoring in the linebacker room, how defensive coordinator Brad White has become a father-figure in his life, and what he wants the BBN to see this Saturday in the blue-white game.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo