The University of Kentucky provides Updates to proposed entertainment district

The University of Kentucky has released four options for a proposed entertainment district that would surround Kroger Field.

The four options feature varying degrees of possible changes and construction. Among the potential changes are replacing the BCTC building on Cooper Drive, moving the Boone Center — the UK tennis team's facility — and relocating the intramural fields on the corner of Cooper and University.

The proposals also include the possibility of converting some surface lots into parking garages, which could impact parking and tailgating in the Blue, Green, Red, Purple, and Orange lots. The Arboretum is not impacted in any of the proposals.

The presentation cited multiple cities, universities, and professional teams with similar setups as points of reference, including Ohio State, Wake Forest, Kansas, the Packers, the Braves, and the Red Sox. Green spaces currently found in San Antonio, Nashville, Auburn, and Boston were also referenced.

The proposals include spots for future vendors, though no word has been given on who or what those vendors may be.

The university is also exploring a second, smaller district on the other side of campus, near Memorial Coliseum. UK purchased the Coliseum Plaza on February 20th, where Coliseum Liquors, Tropical Smoothie, and other businesses are currently located.

