Three Former Cats earn Olympic Gold as Team USA hang on to beat France 87-82

SAITAMA, Japan — Former Kentucky basketball players Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo and Keldon Johnson can now add Olympic Gold Medalist to their resume as the United States men's basketball team beat France 87-82 Saturday morning to win USA's fourth consecutive gold medal.

It's the fourth straight Olympic gold medal finish with at least one wildcat on the team, the 16th gold all-time for USA Basketball.

Adebayo led the charge for the Ex Cats, filling up the stat sheet with six points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the final game. Booker scored just two points with an assist and a steal, but helped USA clinch their fourth straight gold medal appearance by recording 20 points in their win over Australia Wednesday. Keldon Johnson did not play in the gold medal round, but he was exactly what the team needed. Johnson provided a burst of youthful energy and much needed depth in the front court when he was called up from the Select Team to replace Bradley Beal who left the team after testing positive for COVID-19.

The trio brings the number of athletes with a University of Kentucky connection to medal in the Olympics in Tokyo to 11.