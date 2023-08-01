Watch Now
Top European prospect Zvonimir Ivisic commits to Kentucky

FIBA
Posted at 8:35 AM, Aug 01, 2023
Zvonimir Ivisic—one of the top European prospects in his age group—has committed to Kentucky in the class of 2023, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Ivisic posted on his Instagram story, "I got the offer for scholarship by Coach Calipari to attend the University of Kentucky. I'm excited to tell that I accepted the scholarship and I will play there next season. Go Big Blue!"

The 19-year-old 7-foot-2 center has played for SC Derby of the ABA League since 2020.

He recently recorded eight blocks in a game for Croatia during the FIBA U20 European Championship — a mark which ties him for the second most blocks ever in a FIBA U20 European Championship game.

Ivisic averaged 13 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game. Here is a highlight video.

