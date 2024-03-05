Watch Now
BBN Tonight

Tre Mitchell: Family Man

Part 1 of BBN Tonight's exclusive series with the Kentucky men's basketball seniors
Erin Bergeron | BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:01 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 20:02:18-05
Tre Mitchell is the 2024 version of a "one-and-done" for Kentucky basketball. The graduate transfer only has a single season of eligibility to spend with the Wildcats, but he's making the most of it with help from his close-knit family.

Mitchell's played at UMass, Texas, West Virginia and now, for Kentucky. He's been there, done that within the sport of college basketball. Still, he's starting new traditions.

"Every home game we have breakfast together," Mitchell says of his family's home game routine. "It kind of gets me in the right mindset for the day leading up to the game."

He gets to pick the menu - his sisters are quick to point that out - but they rarely talk about the day's game or basketball, in general.

"There’s so much more to Tre than just basketball," his mom, Erin Bergeron tells BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis. "There's so much more to be proud of."

Maggie sat down with Tre and his family to learn more about how he's regaining his confidence, the example he's setting for the team's freshmen and his own sisters, and why the leadership he's shown this season is a "learned behavior."

BBN Tonight will continue to spotlight this year's senior class throughout the week, weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.

