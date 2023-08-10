Trevin Wallace named to Butkus Award watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Kentucky Football's Trevin Wallace has been named to the Butkus Award Watch List, awarded to the nation's top linebacker.

The junior inside linebacker saw action in 12 games with six starts last season as a true sophomore for the Wildcats. He totaled 54 tackles, fifth-most on the team, with 5.5 tackles for loss, third-most on the team, and 2.5 sacks. Wallace also led the team with two interceptions.

As a 6-foot-2, 244-pounder, and native of Jesup, Georgia, Wallace is one of 51 linebackers on the list. A nod to the storied “51” pro jersey worn by the award’s namesake, Dick Butkus, who was named by NFL Films as the greatest defensive player in football history. The Butkus Award recognizes the best linebackers in football.

The award semifinalists are expected to be named on October 30 with finalists to follow on November 20. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 6.

BBN Tonight

