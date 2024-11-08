Tre'vonn Rybka named Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass Ambassador of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK Athletics announced on Friday afternoon that defensive lineman Tre'vonn Rybka has been named the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass Ambassador of the Year.

According to a press release, Rybka will be honored at the annual "Big in the Bluegrass" fundraising gala on Nov. 9 at Kroger Field.

He served as an intern for BBBSBG in 2024, according to a release, in which he helped organize several events. He also helped create the "Big Star Bowl," where the UK football team spent time with kids on the BBBSBG waiting list.

“Tre’vonn has a passion for kids and helping others,” Meredith Watts, the BBBSBG interim president and CEO said in a press release. “He has been full of great ideas and ways for others to learn more about our program. He has encouraged his teammates to volunteer and he’s using his platform to get others to sign up to be big brothers and big sisters. Tre’vonn’s influence on our program is just so impactful and he’s such a positive role model for our kids to look up to.”

UK Athletics says that Rybka is the second Wilcat to received the honor as Deone Walker was the first recipient in 2023.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters, go to Home - Big Brothers Big Sisters of America - Youth Mentoring.