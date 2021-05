LEX18 — Former Wildcats Dustin Beggs and Ben Aklinski, are back in the Bluegrass to play baseball. The Lexington Legends signed the two former Cats to the 2021 roster. Beggs was drafted out of Kentucky in 2016, while Aklinski was taken in 2018.

First pitch of the season is set for Wednesday June 2 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. This will be the first season in the Atlantic League for the Legends, after Major League Baseball cut affiliation with the team earlier this year.