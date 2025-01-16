Two Kentucky Basketball commits named to 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

PORTLAND, Or. (USA Basketball) — 2025 Kentucky Men's Basketball commits Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno have made the USA roster for the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit.

The future Wildcats will join the top American high school athletes to compete against a World Team of top international players 19 and younger. The game is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Moreno will debut for USA Basketball this summer, while Johnson was a member of the 2024 Men’s U18 National Team that won gold at the FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup in Buenos Aires.

The 2025 USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit roster features Darius Acuff Jr., Nate Ament, Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Mikel Brown Jr., Chris Cenac Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Jalen Haralson, Jasper Johnson, Nikolas Khamenia, Malachi Moreno and Koa Peat.

The head coach for the USA men is Frank Bennett (Chaminade College Prep, MO) and he will be assisted by Rob Brost (Bolingbrook High School, IL) and Charlie Ward (Florida High, FL).

The USA men’s and women’s athletes have combined for 27 gold medals as USA Basketball junior national team members.

The 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, which will be televised live on USA Network and streamed on Peacock, will tip off with the women’s game at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, followed by the men’s game at approximately. 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets are on sale at www.usab.com/tickets.

