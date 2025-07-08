Two Wildcats Elected to Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

LEX 18 — Two former Wildcats are heading into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

University of Kentucky football All-American Randall Cobb and UK men’s basketball All-American Tayshaun Prince are among this year's inductees. They're joined in the Class of 2025 by Louisville native Carole Liedtke, who is a former University of Louisville gymnast, gymnastics coach and longtime international gymnastics judge, and Nora Martin Ross, who is one of the most accomplished female trap shooters in U.S. history.

The class was announced Tuesday by the Louisville Sports Commission.

"The KSHOF Class of 2025 honors four exceptional individuals who represent a wide range of sports and occupations – each having made a major impact on sports in the Commonwealth and nationally," said Louisville Sports Commission President and CEO Greg Fante. “This year’s inductees have worked diligently to make a difference in their respective areas. And we are proud to celebrate their achievements in Freedom Hall, home of the KSHOF’s official enshrinement gallery.”

The KSHOF honors individuals with strong Kentucky connections who have made significant contributions to sports in the Commonwealth and nationally.

A selection committee comprised of 15 sports media professionals from throughout the Commonwealth chose this year’s class. All votes by the KSHOF Selection Committee were independently tabulated by regional accounting firm Dean Dorton, one of Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firms, with offices in Louisville, Lexington and Raleigh, N.C.

The 2025 KSHOF class members and their families will be honored on Sept. 23, 2025, in iconic Freedom Hall in Louisville.

“It’s with immense pride that we at Kentucky Venues watch the number of bronze plaques grow each year along the concourse of Freedom Hall,” said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues. “Few venues can match the rich sports history housed within these walls, and each new inductee adds to that legacy, serving as an inspiration for future generations.”

The KSHOF was founded in 1963 to honor athletes and sports figures who are Kentucky natives, as well as individuals who participated in their respective sport or made a significant impact in their sports-related field in Kentucky.

Since 2018, the Louisville Sports Commission, a Kentucky-based non-profit whose mission is to attract, create, host and operate sporting events and activities that enhance the quality of life of the Commonwealth, has owned and operated the KSHOF.

More on the KSHOF Class of 2025:

Randall Cobb

Tennessee native and football standout Randall Cobb was primarily a wide receiver at Kentucky who also played quarterback, returned punts and kickoffs and held for placements. He earned first-team All-America in 2010 as an all-purpose player, setting the UK and SEC single-season records with 2,396 all-purpose yards. Cobb finished his college career as UK’s all-time leader in touchdowns with 37 and accumulated 4,674 all-purpose yards, 226 points and 144 receptions. Drafted in the second round by Green Bay, he was named to the 2011 NFL All-Rookie and 2014 Pro Bowl teams. During his 13-year NFL career, 10 with the Packers, Cobb caught 630 passes for 7,624 yards and 54 touchdowns; rushed for 364 rushing yards; had 1,926 kickoff return yards (25.9 avg) with a 108-yard return for touchdown; and had 903 punt return yards and two touchdowns. He earned his degree from UK in 2016.

Tayshaun Prince

Two-time Kentucky basketball All-American Tayshaun Prince was a rare four-year collegiate player (1999-2002) in contemporary times who earned SEC Player-of-the-Year and SEC Tournament MVP honors in 2001 and led the Wildcats to three NCAA Sweet 16 appearances and one trip to the Elite Eight. He was named All-SEC three times, scored 1,775 career points and was a first-round NBA draft pick by the Detroit Pistons. During his 14-season NBA career, Prince won a world championship, was a four-time All Defensive Selection with the Pistons and won an Olympic Gold Medal with the U.S. “Redeem Team” at the 2008 Beijing Games. That team also went into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2025. He ranks Top 10 in Pistons’ history in games played, points, assists and blocked shots. After retirement, Prince began a career as an NBA executive, including serving as Vice President of Basketball Affairs for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Carole Liedtke

Louisville native Carole Liedtke dedicated six decades to the sport of gymnastics as an athlete, coach and official. She competed a total of 10 years locally, regionally and nationally at Louisville Turners, Louisville YMCA, Louisville Gymnastics, Pleasure Ridge Park High School and the University of Louisville; she then taught P.E. for six years and coached three state championship teams at Moore High School in Louisville. At UofL, she led the gymnastics program to six collegiate regional championships and appearances in six AIAW Nationals (before the NCAA began having championships for women). Liedtke served nationally and internationally as an NAWGJ and FIG gymnastics judge for 57 years, achieving the industry’s highest Brevet level. She also owned the “Barnastics” school for 10 years, which encouraged numerous youth to participate in gymnastics and cheer and dance. She has been honored with seven Hall of Fame Awards.

Nora Martin Ross

Paris, Ky., native Nora Martin Ross began shooting with a BB gun at the age of four, picked up trap shooting at age 12 and now stands as one of the most decorated trap shooters of all time. In 1991, Ross made history as the first woman to earn a Grand American Championship title in what has long been a male-dominated sport. Often hailed as the best female shooter since Annie Oakley, Ross is a 34-time Amateur Trapshooting Association All-American. In 1999 at age 38, Ross was inducted into the National Trap Shooting Hall of Fame. She won 230+ titles in Kentucky and hundreds of regional and national titles across the country. She also holds the highest all-around average ever attained by a female shooter.