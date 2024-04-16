Ugonna Onyenso declares for the NBA draft, will hire an agent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ugonna Onyenso has declared for the NBA draft and will hire an agent, according to ESPN. This comes after DJ Wagner announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and five-star recruit Boogie Fland announced his de-commitment from Kentucky Monday.

"I'm ready to go to the next level," Onyenso said. "I'm not thinking about coming back to play college basketball. I'm 100% focused on the NBA."

Because of his decision to hire an agent, he won't have the option of coming back to college.

ESPN reports that Onyenso is currently ranked No. 47 in the ESPN 100 among NBA draft prospects.

