Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Ugonna Onyenso declares for the NBA draft, will hire an agent

152_240302Arkansas_12CW.JPG
Chet White/Chet White
Ugonna Onyenso. Kentucky defeats Arkansas 111-102. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
152_240302Arkansas_12CW.JPG
Posted at 9:38 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 21:48:48-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ugonna Onyenso has declared for the NBA draft and will hire an agent, according to ESPN. This comes after DJ Wagner announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and five-star recruit Boogie Fland announced his de-commitment from Kentucky Monday.

"I'm ready to go to the next level," Onyenso said. "I'm not thinking about coming back to play college basketball. I'm 100% focused on the NBA."

Because of his decision to hire an agent, he won't have the option of coming back to college.

ESPN reports that Onyenso is currently ranked No. 47 in the ESPN 100 among NBA draft prospects.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18