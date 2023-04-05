Ugonna Onyenso enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Ugonna Onyenso has entered the transfer portal, The Athletic was first to report.

The freshman forward played in 16 games during his time at Kentucky, accumulating 40 points and 42 boards.

🚨BREAKING: Kentucky center Ugonna Onyenso will enter the transfer portal He averaged 2.5 points & 2.6 rebounds Onyenso is a former top-40 recruit with a ton of upside. I expect many to inquire about the 7-footer @TheAthleticCBB pic.twitter.com/l8qGw3DnLW — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 5, 2023

The 7-footer had 16 blocks in 110 minutes of play. Head coach John Calipari said he believed Onyenso could be one of the best bigs in the country next season.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.