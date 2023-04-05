Watch Now
Ugonna Onyenso enters transfer portal

Elliott Hess
Ugonna Onyenso. Kentucky beat Howard 95-63. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 13:13:38-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Ugonna Onyenso has entered the transfer portal, The Athletic was first to report.

The freshman forward played in 16 games during his time at Kentucky, accumulating 40 points and 42 boards.

The 7-footer had 16 blocks in 110 minutes of play. Head coach John Calipari said he believed Onyenso could be one of the best bigs in the country next season.

