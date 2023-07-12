Watch Now
Ugonna Onyenso injures ankle, will not play first game of GLOBL Jam

Posted at 11:30 AM, Jul 12, 2023
Ugonna Onyenso hurt his ankle at the end of a scrimmage Tuesday and will not play in Kentucky's GLOBL Jam opener Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari confirmed the news but added he is proud of how Onyenso played in the scrimmage.

Onyenso is questionable for the rest of the week.

Kentucky's first game of GLOBL Jam is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

