Ugonna Onyenso injures ankle, will not play first game of GLOBL Jam

Ugonna Onyenso hurt his ankle at the end of a scrimmage Tuesday and will not play in Kentucky's GLOBL Jam opener Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari confirmed the news but added he is proud of how Onyenso played in the scrimmage.

Onyenso is questionable for the rest of the week.

Cal confirms Ugo’s ankle injury. Onyenso will be questionable all week



Small ball loading 🤔 https://t.co/FLdYUdaPkw — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) July 12, 2023

Kentucky's first game of GLOBL Jam is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.