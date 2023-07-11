Ugonna Onyenso transforms with the help of strength, conditioning coach

Sophomore forward Ugonna Onyenso was a top-25 ranked prospect going into his freshman year with the Wildcats. He played in 16 games last season, averaging 2.5 points.

After deciding to remain at the University of Kentucky, Onyenso worked to get better and stronger with the help of strength &conditioning coach Brady Welsh.

Over the summer, the duo has grown closer together, transforming Ugo from 222 pounds to 239 and an overall more confident player.

