UK assistant football coach John Schlarman dies at 45

John Schlarman’s Attitude Even More Amazing Than His Physical Toughness To Troy Coach Neal Brown
Posted at 9:07 AM, Nov 12, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman has lost his battle with cancer. He was 45.

Schlarman served as Kentucky's offensive line coach since 2013. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

The former UK offensive lineman continued coaching throughout the 2019 season, leaving practices occasionally for chemotherapy treatments.

"John is just an absolute warrior," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said in 2019. "Still can't chase him out of the office. He's there every day."

Schlarman's offensive line, known as the "Big Blue Wall" helped lead UK to four straight bowl games. Kentucky rushed for at least 2,000 yards during those seasons.

Mitch Barnhart, Athletics Director at the University of Kentucky, called Schlarman an "incredible inspiration."

