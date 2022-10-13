UK Associate Athletics Director Chris Woolard arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Chris Woolard, UK's Associate Athletics Director for Basketball Operations, was arrested early Monday morning for driving under the influence.

According to an arrest citation, Woolard was allegedly found in his car on the sidewalk near a fence right before 2 a.m. Monday. He allegedly smelled of alcohol and was covered in vomit.

Woolard was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence after failing a field sobriety test.

Woolard has served in his role for the men's basketball program since the 2011-12 season. He also serves as the executive director for the Calipari Foundation.