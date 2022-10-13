Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

UK Associate Athletics Director Chris Woolard arrested for DUI

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 10:45:30-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Chris Woolard, UK's Associate Athletics Director for Basketball Operations, was arrested early Monday morning for driving under the influence.

According to an arrest citation, Woolard was allegedly found in his car on the sidewalk near a fence right before 2 a.m. Monday. He allegedly smelled of alcohol and was covered in vomit.

Woolard was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence after failing a field sobriety test.

Woolard has served in his role for the men's basketball program since the 2011-12 season. He also serves as the executive director for the Calipari Foundation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps