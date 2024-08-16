UK Athletics announces BlueWhite preseason event at Historic Memorial Coliseum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Athletics announced the BlueWhite preseason event that will be held at Historic Memorial Coliseum and feature the men's and women's basketball teams.
According to UK Athletics, the event will be on Friday, Oct. 18, and proceeds will benefit Club Blue.
Save the Date, #BBN 🗓️— Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) August 16, 2024
The BlueWhite Preseason Event will feature @KentuckyMBB and @KentuckyWBB inside Historic Memorial Coliseum on
Friday, Oct. 18❕
Proceeds from this event will benefit Club Blue 😸 pic.twitter.com/rOxukayc7Z
For more information, go to Historic Memorial Coliseum – UK Athletics.