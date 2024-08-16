Watch Now
UK Athletics announces BlueWhite preseason event at Historic Memorial Coliseum

Kentucky Athletics via X
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Athletics announced the BlueWhite preseason event that will be held at Historic Memorial Coliseum and feature the men's and women's basketball teams.

According to UK Athletics, the event will be on Friday, Oct. 18, and proceeds will benefit Club Blue.

For more information, go to Historic Memorial Coliseum – UK Athletics.

