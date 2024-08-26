UK Athletics announces changes for 2024 football games at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Athletics has released some reminders for fans who plan to attend any of the eight home football games this upcoming season.

In a release, UK Athletics announced several new additions and changes for the 2024 season at Kroger Field, including improved lighting and new ribbon video boards; fans can scan a QR code to be approved to get their picture on the video board.

The changes at Kroger Field include Farm Road and sections of the Orange Lot, which are under construction. According to UK Athletics, this means the area will be inaccessible to traffic during the season, and tailgating space will be limited in the Orange Lot due to the construction work.

UK Athletics says that the non-reserved disabled lot has been relocated to the William T. Young Library lots at the corner of Woodland Avenue and Columbia Avenue. A shuttle will be available for pick up and drop off at Gate 4 of Kroger Field.

According to the release, the changes also include bus parking, which has been moved to two different locations: the main one on University Drive and the secondary one on Stadium View Drive in the Barnhart Family Athletic Complex.

UK's home schedule will include the following:



Aug. 31- Southern Miss at 7:45 p.m./ SEC Network

Sept. 7- South Carolina at 3:30 p.m./ ABC

Sept. 14- Georgia at 7:30 p.m./ ABC

Sept. 21- Ohio at 12:45 p.m./ SEC Network

Oct. 12- Vanderbilt, TBA

Oct. 26- Auburn, TBA

Nov. 16- Murray State at 1:30 p.m./ SEC Network+

Nov. 30- Louisville, TBA

For more information or to buy tickets, visit 2024 Kentucky Football Gameday Information – UK Athletics.