UK Athletics announces Kentucky Mobile phone plans

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Big Blue Nation has a new way to support the University of Kentucky and UK Athletics.

The University of Kentucky, UK Athletics and the UK Alumni Association announced Thursday a partnership with Collegiate Mobile to launch Kentucky Mobile, a wireless service designed specifically for UK fans, students, alumni, faculty and staff.

The service operates on a nationwide 5G network and allows customers to direct a portion of their monthly wireless payments toward University of Kentucky and UK Athletics initiatives at no additional cost.

“Members of Big Blue Nation are distinctively proud to support the Wildcats however they can, and Kentucky Mobile gives them a creative new way to do that,” UK Athletics Director J Batt said in a statement. “This service enables fans, alumni, students, faculty and staff to stay connected while also supporting the University of Kentucky in the way that matters most to them.”

Kentucky Mobile offers several plan options tailored to different segments of the university community. Student plans range from $15 to $35 per month, while faculty and staff plans range from $16 to $36 per month. Alumni and fans can choose plans ranging from $20 to $45 per month.

According to the announcement, all plans include no annual contracts, the ability to keep an existing phone and phone number, and access to a nationwide 5G network.

Customers enrolling in Kentucky Mobile can choose where their monthly contributions are directed. Support options include UK Athletics programs, student scholarships and campus and community initiatives.

Joe Phillips, CEO of Collegiate Mobile, said the partnership is aimed at strengthening connections across the university community while creating a new avenue for support.

“Kentucky Mobile turns an everyday service into a way for Big Blue Nation to invest in UK’s future, from the campus to the community,” Phillips said.

The university also said Kentucky Mobile customers will have access to select fan experiences and rewards throughout the year. Those benefits may include gameday hospitality opportunities, special events, fan giveaways, Wildcat merchandise and premium stadium experiences.

“The UK Alumni Association is proud to partner with Kentucky Mobile,” said Jill Smith, vice president of stakeholder engagement and executive director of the UK Alumni Association. “Their generous support helps us continue providing meaningful programs, services, scholarships and opportunities that strengthen connections among our alumni, students and the broader Wildcat community.”

Kentucky Mobile is available beginning Thursday.

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