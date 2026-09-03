UK Athletics announces multiyear partnership with Heaven Hill Brands

LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK Athletics has entered a multi-year partnership with Heaven Hill Brands, naming Elijah Craig the Official Small Batch Bourbon Partner of the Kentucky Wildcats and Evan Williams the Official Bourbon Partner of the Kentucky Wildcats.

The agreement will bring new bourbon-themed experiences to Kroger Field and Rupp Arena while introducing limited-edition co-branded bottles celebrating the partnership between the university and the Bardstown-based distiller.

The partnership includes a series of limited-edition bottles, beginning with an Elijah Craig barrel selected by Batt to mark the launch of the agreement and his first football season at Kentucky. That will be available at select Kroger locations.

Chet White/Chet White J Batt. Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

“Elijah Craig and Evan Williams represent two sides of what makes bourbon culture great, the craftsmanship that commands respect and the spirit that brings people together,” Heaven Hill Chief Marketing Officer Matt Blevins said. “We are proud to be part of Big Blue Nation.”

As part of the deal, the Mezzanine Club at Kroger Field will be renamed the Elijah Craig Club, while the Bourbon Club at Rupp Arena will become the Elijah Craig Speakeasy. Both premium hospitality spaces will feature branding and design elements inspired by Kentucky bourbon heritage.

“When you think of Kentucky, one of the first things you think about is the Wildcats. Another is bourbon,” UK Athletics Director J Batt said in a release. “This partnership creates exciting new opportunities to enhance the fan experience, celebrate our shared Kentucky heritage and support the future of UK Athletics.”

Evan Williams will activate through its Bourbon Nation program with a presence at tailgates, fan zones and other gameday events. Heaven Hill will also expand Elijah Craig and Evan Williams branding across hospitality areas at Kroger Field, Rupp Arena, Historic Memorial Coliseum and Kentucky Proud Park.

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