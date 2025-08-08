UK Athletics announces new membership subscription: "BBN United"

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky Athletics Department has unveiled a new membership platform for Big Blue Nation, known as "BBN United."

UK made the announcement via press release Friday afternoon, describing the venture as "an innovative loyalty and membership platform" that will serve as the "official fan club of UK Athletics," providing Kentucky fans with "access to insider content, unique fan experiences and exclusive merchandise while generating revenue to support initiatives for student athletes."

Fans can sign up to receive updates and be among the first to join at bbnunited.com.

“BBN United is our initiative for empowering fan voices in how we support student athletes, celebrate fan loyalty and fuel the future of UK Athletics,” UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said via release. “Whether cheering from within the Commonwealth of Kentucky or anywhere across the country, this is a great new opportunity for Big Blue Nation to directly support the Wildcats in new and exciting ways."

BBN United was developed and will be operated by fan experience leader, Two Circles, and UK's longstanding multimedia rights partner, JMI Sports.

"This program, built in partnership with our industry-leading partners at JMI Sports and Two Circles, gives fans a simple rallying point around our teams and can help build a foundation for lasting success," Barnhart said.

Fans across the country can join BBN United at various monthly rates. Membership fees will directly support UK Athletics, with proceeds reinvested into student-athlete programs to help UK remain a leader in college sports.

Key Benefits Include:



Access to exclusive premium content, including behind-the-scenes features and interviews with coaches and players

Members-only BBN United merchandise, limited-edition gear and signed memorabilia delivered to members’ doorsteps

Invitations to exclusive events, watch parties and meet-and-greets with Kentucky legends

Sweepstakes and monthly raffles offering one-of-a-kind fan opportunities

Early access and discounts to select UK sporting events and special experiences

The opportunity to directly impact the next generation of UK excellence through student-athlete development.

Two Circles, known for delivering transformative fan engagement for organizations including the NFL, Premier League, College Football Playoff and EA Sports, will operate BBN United through Two Circles College, its collegiate division focused on fan growth and sustainable revenue.

“Kentucky is launching a platform that treats fans as partners and insiders, building a community rooted in pride and impact,” Nick Garner, EVP of Two Circles College, said via release.

“Under Mitch’s leadership, BBN United sets a new standard for sustainable engagement and athlete support in the SEC."

JMI Sports, operating locally as UK Sports & Campus Marketing, is the longstanding multimedia rights partner to both the University of Kentucky and its Athletics Department.

The department's content platform, UKSN All Access, will now be fully integrated with BBN United. As UK Sports & Campus Marketing continues to support BBN United’s content development, the team will collaborate closely with Two Circles to further enhance the fan experience.

“For more than a decade, we have been proud to partner with UK to grow the brand, create new revenue opportunities and deliver meaningful experiences for fans," Paul Archey, President of JMIS Properties, said via release.

"BBN United is the next evolution of that work... We are honored to be at the forefront of this effort.”

