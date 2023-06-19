Watch Now
UK Athletics celebrates Juneteenth!

BBN TONIGHT
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 19:45:05-04
Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the day in 1865 when the last remaining slaves in the U.S. were freed. The University of Kentucky's Athletics Department celebrated the day by hosting a luncheon at Kroger Field.

The origins of Juneteenth date back to June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation nearly 30 months earlier.

According to the Smithsonian, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston that day to deliver the news to the last remaining slaves in the U.S. Once they were freed, slavery officially came to an end in the U.S.

