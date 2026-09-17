UK Athletics Director J. Batt gives first update during Champions Blue Board meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Champions Blue Board of Governors met Thursday in Louisville, the first meeting with University of Kentucky Athletics Director and CEO of Champions Blue, J. Batt.

The meeting was held ahead of this week’s University of Kentucky Board of Trustees meetings.

Governors heard presentations outlining how UK Athletics is progressing through building a better sports business and positioning itself for sustained success. UK President and Champions Blue Board Chairman Eli Capilouto praised the early impact of Batt’s leadership since arriving in Lexington this summer.

“J’s first month on the job has reinforced our belief that we made the right choice at the right time,” Capilouto said. “He has moved quickly to build relationships, establish priorities, and bring together people across our athletics department, campus, and Commonwealth. As college athletics continues to evolve, his vision, energy, and commitment to Kentucky position us well for the future.”

Updates included business momentum, revenue-generation initiatives, student-athlete success, facility investments, and long-term planning opportunities that support the department’s ability to compete and grow.

Batt highlighted positive momentum across the department and outlined priorities centered on student-athlete success, supporter engagement, organizational alignment, facility enhancements, and revenue growth.

“What has become clear very quickly is that Kentucky possesses one of the most passionate and engaged fan bases in college athletics,” Batt said. “We have an incredible brand, committed supporters,s and tremendous momentum. Our responsibility is to build on those strengths and create a sustainable championship model that positions Kentucky Athletics for long-term success.”

Batt gave more detail on the player management role the department is hiring for. Batt said NIL and RevShare is an area where there’s opportunity to create “competitive advantage is in, uh, both the construction of, uh, and the evaluation of those dollars.”

“Having somebody with expertise in that, negotiating those contracts is important, but also developing a robust evaluation of how those dollars are spent and how those dollars perform as they translate on the on-field court, etc. success.”

Craig Collins, CEO of Beyond Blue LLC, gave a financial update highlighting the Champions Blue financial plan designed to build sustained investment to enable long-term growth. Giving more context on investments already underway and key financial considerations as the department continues executing its long-term strategy.

Board members also heard updates from Paul Archey, President of JMI Sports, on revenue momentum and commercial growth opportunities. Kevin Locke, UK’s associate vice president for planning, construction and design, also gave an update on long-term development planning surrounding future athletics-adjacent district development opportunities.

“Kentucky Athletics is open for business,” Batt said. “Our focus is on creating opportunities that enhance the student-athlete and fan experience, generate new resources and position Kentucky to compete and win in this rapidly changing environment.”

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